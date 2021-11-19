Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Short Interest Up 37.1% in October

Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 747,200 shares, an increase of 37.1% from the October 14th total of 545,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 233.5 days.

CADNF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Cascades from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Cascades from C$20.00 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Cascades from C$22.75 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Cascades from C$21.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, CIBC cut shares of Cascades from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.93.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CADNF traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.20. The stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,042. Cascades has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $14.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.03.

Cascades, Inc produces, converts and markets packaging and tissue products composed mainly of recycled fibres. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging and Consumer Product Packaging. The Industrial Packaging segment is active in specialty containers, structural components and paperboard, fibre composites and protective packaging markets.

