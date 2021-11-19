Catalent Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:CTLT)

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 5,049 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,672% compared to the average volume of 285 call options.

Several research firms have recently commented on CTLT. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Catalent from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Catalent from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Catalent from $123.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on Catalent from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Catalent from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Catalent currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.89.

Get Catalent alerts:

In other Catalent news, insider Jonathan Arnold sold 1,661 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.41, for a total value of $214,950.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas P. Castellano sold 2,307 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total value of $309,138.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 218,584 shares of company stock worth $28,636,331 in the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Catalent in the third quarter worth $27,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Catalent in the third quarter worth $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Catalent in the third quarter worth $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 131.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Catalent in the third quarter worth $51,000. 97.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CTLT stock opened at $128.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $132.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.48. The stock has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a PE ratio of 40.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.32. Catalent has a 1 year low of $91.87 and a 1 year high of $142.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.59.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 13.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Catalent will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Featured Story: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.