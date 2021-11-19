CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) Short Interest Update

CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a growth of 46.6% from the October 14th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CB Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CB Financial Services from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Get CB Financial Services alerts:

Shares of CB Financial Services stock opened at $23.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.28 million, a P/E ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 0.77. CB Financial Services has a 52 week low of $17.76 and a 52 week high of $25.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.93.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.08). CB Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 14.04%. As a group, research analysts expect that CB Financial Services will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.61%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBFV. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in CB Financial Services by 393.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 151,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after buying an additional 120,630 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in CB Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,309,000. Fourthstone LLC grew its position in CB Financial Services by 500.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 64,984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 54,162 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in CB Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $679,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in CB Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at $485,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.05% of the company’s stock.

About CB Financial Services

CB Financial Services, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. The company operates through the Community Banking and Insurance Brokerage Services segments. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and consumer loans as well as a variety of deposit products for individuals and businesses.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for CB Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CB Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.