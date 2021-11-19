CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB) Short Interest Update

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 356,500 shares, a drop of 35.1% from the October 14th total of 549,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 157,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:PRPB remained flat at $$9.88 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 692 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,428. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $11.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,900,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,686,000 after acquiring an additional 193,151 shares during the period. Beryl Capital Management LLC grew its position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 1,737,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,062,000 after acquiring an additional 553,024 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP grew its position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 104.3% in the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,294,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,708,000 after acquiring an additional 660,697 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,275,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,613,000 after acquiring an additional 156,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 226.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,154,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,373,000 after acquiring an additional 801,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

