CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Price Target Lowered to C$80.00 at CIBC

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) had its price objective lowered by CIBC from C$82.00 to C$80.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CCL.B. Pi Financial raised their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$83.00 to C$82.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$77.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James set a C$81.00 price target on shares of CCL Industries and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Cormark cut their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, CCL Industries presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$80.00.

TSE:CCL.B opened at C$66.47 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$68.31 and its 200-day moving average price is C$69.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.05. The company has a market cap of C$11.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.02. CCL Industries has a twelve month low of C$57.12 and a twelve month high of C$75.19.

In related news, Senior Officer James Andrew Sellors sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.00, for a total transaction of C$2,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,801 shares in the company, valued at C$2,073,672. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,174,399.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

