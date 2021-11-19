CEEK VR Price Up 30.8% Over Last 7 Days (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $560.29 million and $63.18 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CEEK VR coin can now be bought for about $0.76 or 0.00001308 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 30.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000977 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.44 or 0.00048967 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $131.92 or 0.00227177 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00007328 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.60 or 0.00090570 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR is a coin. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 737,545,460 coins. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek . CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR is a hardware and software developer and distributor of Virtual Reality experiences. It provides several channels of VR content using the CEEK Virtual Reality Platform and its patented headsets. CEEK is now extending the reach of events to a global audience, allowing entertainers to sell digital tickets and merchandise for a VR-based experience. CEEK allows artists to use Celeberity Coin Mint, where unique custom tokens are created as event tickets. The CEEK token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum and acts as an incentive layer where users can earn tokens by minting Celebrity Coins, creting digital merchandise and creating curated “CEEKER demand” lists. “

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

