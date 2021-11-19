Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) CFO Samuel Bates Martin Sells 9,500 Shares

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $413,915.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

CLDX stock opened at $42.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.92. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.37 and a 12-month high of $57.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.16 and a beta of 2.74.

Get Celldex Therapeutics alerts:

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.09). Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 891.70% and a negative return on equity of 22.71%. The firm had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 million. On average, research analysts expect that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 370.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CLDX. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celldex Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

About Celldex Therapeutics

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the business of development, manufacturing and commercialization of novel therapeutics for human health care. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Celldex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celldex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.