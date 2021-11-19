Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,206 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Celldex Therapeutics were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLDX. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 12.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 107,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 12,217 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 4.1% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 13.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 332,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,844,000 after acquiring an additional 39,162 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $712,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 12.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares during the period. 87.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CLDX opened at $42.52 on Friday. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.37 and a fifty-two week high of $57.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.16 and a beta of 2.74.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.09). Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 891.70% and a negative return on equity of 22.71%. The company had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 million. Analysts expect that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CLDX shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celldex Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

In other Celldex Therapeutics news, CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total value of $413,915.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Diane C. Young sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $197,524.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the business of development, manufacturing and commercialization of novel therapeutics for human health care. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

