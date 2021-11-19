Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) Short Interest Down 38.0% in October

Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 597,800 shares, a drop of 38.0% from the October 14th total of 964,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 201,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. William Blair cut shares of Cellectis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Sunday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cellectis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

Shares of CLLS traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.87. 20,054 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,602. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.70. The company has a market capitalization of $403.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Cellectis has a 12 month low of $8.72 and a 12 month high of $34.71.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82). Cellectis had a negative net margin of 188.02% and a negative return on equity of 44.64%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.71) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cellectis will post -3.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Cellectis by 79.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 30,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 13,487 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cellectis during the third quarter worth about $253,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Cellectis by 671.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 59,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 51,889 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cellectis during the second quarter worth about $19,529,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Cellectis during the second quarter worth about $221,000. 35.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cellectis SA engages as a biopharmaceutical company that harnesses the immune system to target and eradicate cancer cells. It offers Gene editing and Immuno-oncology. The company was founded by David J. Sourdive and André Choulika on February 20, 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

