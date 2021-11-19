Celo (CELO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.87 Billion

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded 8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. Celo has a total market capitalization of $1.87 billion and approximately $46.41 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celo coin can currently be purchased for $5.40 or 0.00009168 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Celo has traded 7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Celo alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.67 or 0.00070772 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.63 or 0.00072410 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.70 or 0.00092908 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,286.49 or 0.07280236 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58,813.45 or 0.99889504 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Celo Coin Profile

Celo was first traded on April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 347,297,758 coins. The official message board for Celo is medium.com/celoorg . Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg . The official website for Celo is celo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Celo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Celo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Celo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.