Cengage Learning Holdings II (OTCMKTS:CNGO) Shares Down 8%

Cengage Learning Holdings II, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNGO) shares dropped 8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $20.25 and last traded at $20.25. Approximately 100,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 443,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.00.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.64.

Cengage Learning Holdings II Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CNGO)

Cengage Learning Holdings II, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an education and technology company for learners, serving the higher education, school, professional, library, and workforce training markets worldwide. It operates through six segments: U.S. Higher Education, International Higher Education, Secondary Education, Workforce Skills, English Language Teaching, and Research.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Cengage Learning Holdings II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cengage Learning Holdings II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.