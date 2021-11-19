Centaur (CNTR) Price Down 17.3% This Week

Centaur (CURRENCY:CNTR) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 19th. Centaur has a market capitalization of $5.02 million and approximately $549,526.00 worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centaur coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Centaur has traded down 17.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.54 or 0.00049267 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.61 or 0.00227195 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00006967 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.39 or 0.00090434 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Centaur Coin Profile

CNTR is a coin. Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,371,875,000 coins. The official message board for Centaur is medium.com/centaur . Centaur’s official Twitter account is @OfficialCentaur and its Facebook page is accessible here . Centaur’s official website is cntr.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Centaur utilizes a semi-decentralised approach to constructing solutions, leveraging on the transparency and security of decentralised architectures while providing a fail-safe layer through centralised systems and processes. “

Buying and Selling Centaur

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centaur should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centaur using one of the exchanges listed above.

