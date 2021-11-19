Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) Coverage Initiated at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CERN. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Cerner in a research report on Sunday, October 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cerner from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cerner has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $84.00.

Get Cerner alerts:

Shares of CERN stock opened at $73.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Cerner has a fifty-two week low of $67.96 and a fifty-two week high of $84.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.45. The firm has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.78, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.74.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Cerner had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cerner will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Cerner’s payout ratio is 51.16%.

In related news, EVP Daniel Devers sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $697,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CERN. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerner in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,186,000. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 75.4% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 100,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,224,000 after acquiring an additional 43,205 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 444.7% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 57,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,142,000 after acquiring an additional 47,064 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Cerner in the 1st quarter worth approximately $704,000. Institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

About Cerner

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

Featured Article: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.