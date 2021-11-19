Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 110,565 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 712,710 shares.The stock last traded at $30.20 and had previously closed at $30.73.

CERT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Certara from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Certara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.33.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.25 and its 200 day moving average is $31.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a current ratio of 7.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion and a P/E ratio of -72.05.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Certara had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 21.07%. As a group, analysts expect that Certara, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William F. Feehery sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total value of $2,346,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,138,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,179,881.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $119,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,682,289 shares of company stock valued at $441,841,945. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CERT. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Certara by 48.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Certara by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Certara by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Certara by 11.4% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Certara by 13.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.87% of the company’s stock.

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

