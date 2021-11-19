CFO4Life Group LLC Buys Shares of 3,332 Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

CFO4Life Group LLC bought a new stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,332 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $762,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Target by 166.0% in the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in Target by 107.5% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in Target in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TGT. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.41.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total transaction of $6,149,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 195,271 shares in the company, valued at $48,032,760.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

TGT traded up $1.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $253.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,349,078. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $246.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $166.82 and a 12 month high of $268.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.60 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 28.66%.

Target announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to reacquire up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

