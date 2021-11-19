CFO4Life Group LLC Has $618,000 Position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF)

CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,659 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BCSF. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 19.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,586,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,268,000 after acquiring an additional 256,082 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,130,000. Ares Management LLC bought a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,858,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 21.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 555,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,501,000 after acquiring an additional 98,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 5.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,005,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,379,000 after acquiring an additional 50,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $15.42. 524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,510. The company has a market capitalization of $995.55 million, a P/E ratio of 7.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.54. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.42 and a 52 week high of $16.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $49.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.22 million. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 70.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s payout ratio is 64.15%.

Several brokerages recently commented on BCSF. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a development stage company, which intends to focus on senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral and strong structures and documentation, intended to protect the lender. The company was founded on October 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

