CFO4Life Group LLC Increases Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

CFO4Life Group LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares during the quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth about $42,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth about $57,000. 51.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lowered Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. DZ Bank lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $62.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.94.

Shares of XOM traded down $3.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.52. 620,006 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,402,514. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $36.56 and a 52-week high of $66.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.22 billion, a PE ratio of -45.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.37.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

