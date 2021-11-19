CFO4Life Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

CFO4Life Group LLC trimmed its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 2.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,275 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 6,094 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 205.7% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after buying an additional 7,865 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 13,786 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after buying an additional 4,934 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,420,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 114,950 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,316,000 after purchasing an additional 10,244 shares during the period. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CRL shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $354.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $458.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $415.50.

Charles River Laboratories International stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $387.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,215. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $224.06 and a 52-week high of $460.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $415.50 and its 200 day moving average is $391.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a PE ratio of 50.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.13.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.12. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 23.14% and a net margin of 11.58%. The company had revenue of $895.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $902.03 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 81 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.19, for a total transaction of $35,817.39. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,276,754.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Massaro sold 2,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.48, for a total value of $1,123,456.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,148,240.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

