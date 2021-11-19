Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) PT Lowered to C$6.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$8.50 price target on shares of Champion Iron in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Champion Iron from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Champion Iron from C$7.50 to C$4.75 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Champion Iron from C$8.50 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$6.94.

Get Champion Iron alerts:

Shares of TSE CIA opened at C$3.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.93, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of C$1.92 billion and a PE ratio of 3.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.57. Champion Iron has a fifty-two week low of C$3.71 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.24.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Champion Iron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champion Iron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.