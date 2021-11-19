ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) Stock Price Down 8.2%

ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) traded down 8.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $21.16 and last traded at $21.28. 43,402 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,345,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.19.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of ChampionX from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. COKER & PALMER upgraded shares of ChampionX from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ChampionX in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.95.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.06 and its 200 day moving average is $24.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 58.54 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.87.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $818.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.93 million. ChampionX had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 5.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ChampionX Co. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 48,345 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $1,317,401.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 128,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of ChampionX by 0.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 107,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of ChampionX by 1.2% during the second quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 61,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its position in shares of ChampionX by 1.2% during the second quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 63,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in ChampionX by 1.5% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 53,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

