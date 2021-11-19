Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its holdings in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) by 50.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,095 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Change Healthcare were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHNG. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Change Healthcare by 717.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,825,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480,081 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Change Healthcare by 55.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,186,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842,558 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Change Healthcare by 7.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,908,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573,952 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Change Healthcare by 39.9% in the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 5,430,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550,000 shares during the period. Finally, Abrams Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Change Healthcare by 12.5% in the second quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,943,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543,869 shares during the period. 94.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Change Healthcare stock opened at $20.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of -137.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.13. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.45 and a 52 week high of $24.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $826.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $833.09 million. Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 13.08% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CHNG shares. TheStreet raised Change Healthcare from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Change Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Change Healthcare to a “buy” rating and set a $25.75 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Change Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

In other Change Healthcare news, EVP Steven B. Martin sold 8,857 shares of Change Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total value of $189,096.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Change Healthcare, Inc engages in the development of healthcare technology platform that offers data and analytics-driven solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services. The Software and Analytics segment provides solutions for revenue cycle management, provider network management, payment accuracy, value-based payments, clinical decision support, consumer engagement, risk adjustment and quality performance, and imaging and clinical workflow.

