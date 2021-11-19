Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) & Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) Financial Analysis

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) and Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Brilliant Earth Group and Charles & Colvard, Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brilliant Earth Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Charles & Colvard, Ltd. $39.24 million 2.46 $12.81 million $0.42 7.57

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has higher revenue and earnings than Brilliant Earth Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Brilliant Earth Group and Charles & Colvard, Ltd., as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brilliant Earth Group 0 0 8 0 3.00 Charles & Colvard, Ltd. 0 0 1 0 3.00

Brilliant Earth Group currently has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.31%. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a consensus price target of $3.75, indicating a potential upside of 17.92%. Given Charles & Colvard, Ltd.’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Charles & Colvard, Ltd. is more favorable than Brilliant Earth Group.

Profitability

This table compares Brilliant Earth Group and Charles & Colvard, Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brilliant Earth Group N/A N/A N/A Charles & Colvard, Ltd. 30.69% 24.90% 21.24%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.0% of Brilliant Earth Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.1% of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors. 18.8% of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. beats Brilliant Earth Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brilliant Earth Group

Brilliant Earth Group Inc. is a digital-first jewelry company. Brilliant Earth Group Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Charles & Colvard Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. It operates through the following business segments: Online Channels and Traditional. The Online Channels segment refers to the e-commerce outlets, including charlesandcolvard.com, third-party online marketplaces, drop-ship, other pure-play, and e-commerce outlets. The Traditional segment consists of wholesale and retail customers. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.

