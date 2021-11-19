Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $8.02 Million Stock Position in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 195,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in First Bancorp were worth $8,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in First Bancorp by 88.1% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 19,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 9,191 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Bancorp by 286.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 286,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,466,000 after buying an additional 212,492 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in First Bancorp by 2.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 485,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,126,000 after buying an additional 13,675 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in First Bancorp by 13.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $222,000. 76.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FBNC shares. Piper Sandler lowered First Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of FBNC opened at $48.21 on Friday. First Bancorp has a 1 year low of $31.08 and a 1 year high of $50.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.92 and a 200-day moving average of $42.99.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 34.25%. The company had revenue of $75.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.45 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Bancorp will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 20.94%.

In other First Bancorp news, Director Dexter V. Perry bought 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,350. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits CDs and individual retirement accounts.

