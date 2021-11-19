Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $8.30 Million Position in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 122,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,567 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Krystal Biotech were worth $8,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRYS. FMR LLC raised its stake in Krystal Biotech by 31.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,767,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,218,000 after acquiring an additional 426,020 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 827.2% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 126,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,588,000 after purchasing an additional 112,671 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 112.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 145,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,192,000 after purchasing an additional 76,988 shares during the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 8.8% during the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 760,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,582,000 after purchasing an additional 61,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 8.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 712,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,484,000 after purchasing an additional 54,039 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Krystal Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.50.

Krystal Biotech stock opened at $50.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.49 and a beta of 1.08. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.72 and a 12-month high of $87.29.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.06. Research analysts predict that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of redosable gene therapies to improve the lives of patients living with rare diseases. The firm developed a proprietary gene delivery platform that enables off-the-shelf treatments for serious rare diseases with significant unmet need, initially in the areas of dermatology and respiratory diseases.

