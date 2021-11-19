Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 189,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,359 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cass Information Systems were worth $7,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cass Information Systems during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 71.7% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Cass Information Systems during the first quarter worth about $165,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 5.3% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cass Information Systems during the second quarter worth about $221,000. 61.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cass Information Systems stock opened at $45.10 on Friday. Cass Information Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.66 and a 52-week high of $48.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.47. The firm has a market cap of $631.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Cass Information Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Cass Information Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cass Information Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

About Cass Information Systems

Cass Information Systems, Inc engages in provision of integrated information and payment management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Information Services; Banking Services; and Corporate, Eliminations, and Other. The Information Services segment offers transportation, energy, telecommunication, and environmental invoice processing and payment services to large corporations.

