Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 159,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,466 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.06% of Unitil worth $8,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Unitil during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Unitil by 11.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Unitil during the first quarter valued at about $234,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Unitil during the first quarter valued at about $331,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Unitil during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unitil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of NYSE:UTL opened at $41.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $659.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Unitil Co. has a 12 month low of $36.75 and a 12 month high of $59.32.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). Unitil had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $98.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Unitil Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Unitil’s payout ratio is currently 64.96%.

Unitil Profile

UNITIL Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Gas, Electric, Non-Regulated and Other. The firm produces and sells electricity & natural gas. The company was founded on September 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, NH.

