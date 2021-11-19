Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Upgraded to “Buy” at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CSH.UN. CIBC reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$14.50 price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences in a research report on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.25 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$14.09.

Chartwell Retirement Residences stock opened at C$11.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 287.25, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 747.50. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 1-year low of C$10.45 and a 1-year high of C$13.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.26 and a 200-day moving average price of C$12.80.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,825.00%.

In related news, Director Virginia Ann Davis acquired 2,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$12.90 per share, with a total value of C$33,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$132,354.

About Chartwell Retirement Residences

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

