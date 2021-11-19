Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.27. Chatham Lodging Trust posted earnings of ($0.18) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 188.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will report full year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.36. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Chatham Lodging Trust.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.08. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 6.00%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CLDT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. B. Riley upped their target price on Chatham Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chatham Lodging Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Shares of NYSE CLDT traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.61. The stock had a trading volume of 10,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,053. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $614.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.42 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.58. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 52-week low of $10.26 and a 52-week high of $14.95.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 161.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 130,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 80,806 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 105.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 307,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,040,000 after purchasing an additional 157,538 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,017,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,099,000 after purchasing an additional 42,735 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP grew its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 160.3% during the 1st quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 2,303,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,259 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 8,403 shares during the period. 82.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.

