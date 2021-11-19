Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Iowa State Bank

Iowa State Bank grew its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises approximately 1.6% of Iowa State Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 28.6% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 43.7% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter worth approximately $2,688,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 84.1% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 9.5% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 6,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Chevron from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. HSBC cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Chevron from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.65.

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 78,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $8,824,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 26,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.01, for a total value of $3,097,762.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 325,651 shares of company stock worth $37,293,688. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX stock traded down $2.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $111.86. The stock had a trading volume of 433,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,447,717. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $83.06 and a 12-month high of $118.08. The company has a market cap of $215.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 103.47%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

