Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Rating Increased to Buy at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Chevron (NYSE:CVX) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. UBS Group currently has $125.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CVX. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Chevron from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Chevron from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $120.42.

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of CVX stock opened at $114.45 on Monday. Chevron has a 1 year low of $83.06 and a 1 year high of $118.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 103.47%.

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total transaction of $627,256.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 78,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $8,824,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 325,651 shares of company stock valued at $37,293,688. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 0.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,523,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $474,023,000 after purchasing an additional 30,987 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC grew its position in Chevron by 22.6% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 117,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,348,000 after acquiring an additional 21,758 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC grew its position in Chevron by 7.6% in the first quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 28,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Chevron by 2.7% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 17.4% in the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.