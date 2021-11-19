Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.89 EPS

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $5.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.89, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Children’s Place had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 91.35%. The company had revenue of $558.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Children’s Place stock traded down $8.31 on Friday, reaching $103.10. 26,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 509,675. Children’s Place has a 52 week low of $38.06 and a 52 week high of $113.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.51 and a 200 day moving average of $89.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

PLCE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley raised shares of Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.11.

In related news, CEO Jane T. Elfers sold 34,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $3,404,018.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 5.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Children’s Place stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Children’s Place were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Children’s Place Company Profile

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

