Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Shares Gap Up to $6.25

Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.25, but opened at $6.45. Chimerix shares last traded at $6.25, with a volume of 10,569 shares.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMRX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chimerix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chimerix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.38.

The firm has a market capitalization of $551.57 million, a PE ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.01.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). Chimerix had a negative net margin of 4,762.96% and a negative return on equity of 58.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chimerix, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider David Jakeman sold 4,590 shares of Chimerix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total transaction of $28,412.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Chimerix by 13.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 253,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 29,184 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Chimerix in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,744,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Chimerix by 131.2% in the third quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,907,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,379 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Chimerix by 465.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 12,075 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Chimerix in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.97% of the company’s stock.

About Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX)

Chimerix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio includes Brincidofovir for the treatment of adenovirus, cytomegalovirus, and smallpox. The company was founded by George R. Painter, III and Timothy Wollaeger in April 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

