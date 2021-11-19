China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Posted by on Nov 19th, 2021

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, an increase of 35.3% from the October 14th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of China Mengniu Dairy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

China Mengniu Dairy stock traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.64. 2,317 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,026. China Mengniu Dairy has a fifty-two week low of $49.27 and a fifty-two week high of $66.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.77 and its 200-day moving average is $58.81.

China Mengniu Dairy Company Profile

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes dairy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Liquid Milk Products, Ice Cream Products, Milk Powder Products, and Others. The Liquid Milk Products segment manufactures and distributes ultra-high temperature milk, milk beverages, and yogurt.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for China Mengniu Dairy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Mengniu Dairy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.