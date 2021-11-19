China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, an increase of 35.3% from the October 14th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of China Mengniu Dairy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

China Mengniu Dairy stock traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.64. 2,317 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,026. China Mengniu Dairy has a fifty-two week low of $49.27 and a fifty-two week high of $66.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.77 and its 200-day moving average is $58.81.

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes dairy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Liquid Milk Products, Ice Cream Products, Milk Powder Products, and Others. The Liquid Milk Products segment manufactures and distributes ultra-high temperature milk, milk beverages, and yogurt.

