Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Position Raised by 17 Capital Partners LLC

17 Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. 17 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CB. Amundi acquired a new position in Chubb in the second quarter worth approximately $288,969,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Chubb by 138.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 806,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,761,000 after buying an additional 468,358 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Chubb by 17.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,374,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,073,000 after buying an additional 353,933 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in Chubb in the second quarter worth approximately $44,250,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Chubb by 123.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 533,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,203,000 after buying an additional 294,178 shares during the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CB opened at $191.93 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $144.00 and a 52 week high of $197.92.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $9.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.28%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CB shares. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Argus upgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.41.

In other Chubb news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 30,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.97, for a total transaction of $6,091,297.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total transaction of $3,000,228.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 88,764 shares of company stock worth $16,978,568. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

