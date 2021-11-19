Chubb (NYSE:CB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Chubb (NYSE:CB) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $235.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CB. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $231.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $198.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Argus raised shares of Chubb from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $198.41.

Shares of CB stock opened at $189.12 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Chubb has a 1 year low of $144.00 and a 1 year high of $197.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.78.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.48. Chubb had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $9.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb will post 12.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.28%.

In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.61, for a total transaction of $5,598,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,197 shares in the company, valued at $26,908,602.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 5,277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.92, for a total transaction of $959,991.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,387,688.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,764 shares of company stock valued at $16,978,568 over the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 17 Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the second quarter worth about $1,027,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Chubb by 123.7% in the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.8% during the second quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 5.6% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 58,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,269,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,152,118,000 after purchasing an additional 179,230 shares in the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

