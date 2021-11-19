CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) PT Raised to C$34.00

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) had its price target lifted by Desjardins from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities increased their price target on CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Scotiabank raised their target price on CI Financial from C$27.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CI Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CI Financial from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.28.

Shares of CIXX opened at $23.54 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.07. CI Financial has a fifty-two week low of $11.71 and a fifty-two week high of $24.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.1447 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from CI Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.51%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in CI Financial by 851.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in CI Financial by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its stake in CI Financial by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in CI Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CI Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $194,000. 41.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

