CIBC Boosts Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Price Target to C$11.00

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) had its price target hoisted by CIBC from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on EQX. TheStreet upgraded Equinox Gold from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Equinox Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Desjardins dropped their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$12.75 to C$12.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Equinox Gold in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.18.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EQX opened at $8.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Equinox Gold has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $11.24.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). Equinox Gold had a net margin of 48.26% and a return on equity of 2.10%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equinox Gold will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 33,119,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,178,000 after acquiring an additional 5,646,909 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Equinox Gold by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,387,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724,187 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its position in Equinox Gold by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 4,495,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,243,000 after purchasing an additional 11,557 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Equinox Gold by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,422,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,185,000 after purchasing an additional 605,249 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Equinox Gold by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,088,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.95% of the company’s stock.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

