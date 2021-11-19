Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $398.88.

CTAS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Bank of America increased their target price on Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Cintas in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cintas from $368.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

In related news, CEO Todd M. Schneider sold 21,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.99, for a total transaction of $8,546,004.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 20,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.14, for a total value of $7,871,134.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,392 shares of company stock worth $17,617,203 over the last ninety days. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the first quarter worth about $478,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the first quarter worth about $418,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 201.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 200,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,329,000 after buying an additional 133,760 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 5.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 79,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,097,000 after buying an additional 4,049 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 9.2% in the first quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTAS traded up $3.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $446.05. The stock had a trading volume of 325,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,387. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $414.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $388.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $46.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.48. Cintas has a one year low of $314.62 and a one year high of $449.20.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 15.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cintas will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.95%.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

