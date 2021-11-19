Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Given New $73.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) had its price objective lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CSCO. Raymond James raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.24.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $53.63 on Thursday. Cisco Systems has a 1-year low of $40.77 and a 1-year high of $60.27. The company has a market capitalization of $226.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.20%.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total value of $390,551.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Geraldine Elliott sold 50,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total value of $2,970,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,529 shares of company stock worth $3,827,391 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 6.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,599,481 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,522,774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002,815 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 7.4% in the second quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at about $1,557,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Cisco Systems by 59.2% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 660,620 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,013,000 after purchasing an additional 245,657 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 6.4% in the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 54,376 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares during the period. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

