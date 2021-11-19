Citadel Advisors LLC Takes Position in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:ATVC)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tribe Capital Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:ATVC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,313,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 9.11% of Tribe Capital Growth Corp I as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I during the second quarter valued at about $11,446,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tribe Capital Growth Corp I in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,875,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Tribe Capital Growth Corp I in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,849,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,169,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new stake in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,678,000.

Shares of Tribe Capital Growth Corp I stock opened at $9.84 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.73. Tribe Capital Growth Corp I has a 1 year low of $9.62 and a 1 year high of $10.50.

Tribe Capital Growth Corp I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

