Citigroup Boosts Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Price Target to $169.00

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $141.00 to $169.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.90% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SPG. Truist lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Simon Property Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.72.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

NYSE SPG opened at $167.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $144.35 and a 200-day moving average of $134.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.50. Simon Property Group has a 52 week low of $75.49 and a 52 week high of $171.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 41.00% and a return on equity of 53.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Simon Property Group Inc /De/ bought 512,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $9,230,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPG. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Simon Property Group by 56.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,402,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $574,486,000 after buying an additional 1,590,556 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in Simon Property Group by 6.0% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 22,072,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,869,272,000 after buying an additional 1,241,778 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Simon Property Group by 5,943.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,006,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,557,000 after buying an additional 990,254 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the second quarter worth approximately $119,235,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP increased its position in Simon Property Group by 460.0% during the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 700,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,336,000 after buying an additional 575,000 shares during the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.