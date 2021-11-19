Citigroup Lowers iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Price Target to $8.80

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $10.00 to $8.80 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on IQ. OTR Global reaffirmed a positive rating on shares of iQIYI in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group cut iQIYI from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $18.50 to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised iQIYI from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on iQIYI from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.11.

Get iQIYI alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IQ opened at $6.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 0.81. iQIYI has a 12-month low of $6.87 and a 12-month high of $28.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.20.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($2.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($1.84). The business had revenue of $7.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.59 billion. iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 67.59% and a negative net margin of 17.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. Research analysts predict that iQIYI will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the second quarter worth $29,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iQIYI during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iQIYI during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in iQIYI by 282.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

iQIYI Company Profile

iQIYI, Inc engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The firm also also distribute video content through third-party platforms. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.

Further Reading: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.