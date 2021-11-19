City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Shares Gap Down to $18.74

City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $18.74, but opened at $17.80. City Office REIT shares last traded at $18.03, with a volume of 1,670 shares changing hands.

CIO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on City Office REIT from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. B. Riley boosted their price target on City Office REIT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded City Office REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of City Office REIT in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The company has a market cap of $773.08 million, a PE ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.54.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.36). City Office REIT had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 31.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that City Office REIT, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

In related news, CEO James Thomas Farrar sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $76,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CIO. FMR LLC purchased a new position in City Office REIT in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in City Office REIT in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in City Office REIT by 254.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 171,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after buying an additional 123,275 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in City Office REIT by 18.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 938,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,970,000 after buying an additional 143,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in City Office REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. 73.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

City Office REIT Company Profile (NYSE:CIO)

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

