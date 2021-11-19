Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT) Announces Earnings Results

Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.55, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ CRXT opened at $4.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.14. Clarus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.43 and a twelve month high of $31.24.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Clarus Therapeutics stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRXT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 38,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000. UBS Group AG owned about 0.18% of Clarus Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRXT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Clarus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on Clarus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Clarus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Clarus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group assumed coverage on Clarus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.43.

Clarus Therapeutics Company Profile

Clarus Therapeutics Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company which provide solutions to unmet medical needs by advancing androgen and metabolic therapies for men and women. The Company’s commercial product includes JATENZO(R). Clarus Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as Blue Water Acquisition Corp., is based in NORTHBROOK, Ill.

