Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT) Announces Earnings Results

Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.55, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of NASDAQ CRXT opened at $4.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.14. Clarus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.43 and a twelve month high of $31.24.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Clarus Therapeutics stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRXT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 38,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000. UBS Group AG owned about 0.18% of Clarus Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Clarus Therapeutics Company Profile
Clarus Therapeutics Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company which provide solutions to unmet medical needs by advancing androgen and metabolic therapies for men and women. The Company’s commercial product includes JATENZO(R). Clarus Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as Blue Water Acquisition Corp., is based in NORTHBROOK, Ill.
