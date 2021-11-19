Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) Price Target Cut to $13.00

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) had its target price decreased by B. Riley from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Clipper Realty’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Clipper Realty from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clipper Realty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

CLPR opened at $9.14 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.24. Clipper Realty has a 1-year low of $5.90 and a 1-year high of $9.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.87 and a beta of 1.01.

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.16). Clipper Realty had a negative return on equity of 7.39% and a negative net margin of 5.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Clipper Realty will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Clipper Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently -82.61%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Clipper Realty by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,627,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,180,000 after purchasing an additional 430,053 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Clipper Realty by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 900,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,295,000 after purchasing an additional 31,311 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Clipper Realty by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 370,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 121,001 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Clipper Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,833,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Clipper Realty by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 220,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 8,378 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.60% of the company’s stock.

Clipper Realty Company Profile

Clipper Realty, Inc engages in the acquisition, owning, managing, operating, and repositioning of real estate properties. The firm operates through the Residential and Commercial segments. The Residential segment consists of the Flatbush Gardens, the Clover House, the 10 West 65th Street, the 1010 Pacific Street, and portions of the 250 Livingston Street, Tribeca House, and Aspen properties.

