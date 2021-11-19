Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock.

NET has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist raised their price target on Cloudflare from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Cloudflare from $102.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cloudflare from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird downgraded Cloudflare from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $130.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $155.71.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

NET stock opened at $217.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $69.90 billion, a PE ratio of -310.35 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $162.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.53. Cloudflare has a fifty-two week low of $60.96 and a fifty-two week high of $221.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a current ratio of 8.51.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $172.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.65 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 13.32% and a negative net margin of 36.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cloudflare will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total transaction of $251,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.97, for a total value of $6,494,168.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 693,520 shares of company stock valued at $101,865,699 over the last 90 days. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 6.2% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 21,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 27.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,016,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,604,000 after purchasing an additional 221,982 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 19.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 32,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 5,358 shares during the period. Sandler Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the second quarter worth about $3,696,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 1.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 263,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.