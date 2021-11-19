Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.010-$0.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $184 million-$185 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $175.74 million.Cloudflare also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.060-$-0.050 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $217.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.53. The firm has a market cap of $69.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -310.35 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a current ratio of 8.51. Cloudflare has a 52-week low of $60.96 and a 52-week high of $221.64.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $172.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.65 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 13.32% and a negative net margin of 36.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cloudflare will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NET shares. Oppenheimer lowered Cloudflare from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cloudflare from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Cloudflare from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Cloudflare from $140.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $155.71.

In other Cloudflare news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.01, for a total value of $6,850,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.31, for a total value of $4,086,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 693,520 shares of company stock valued at $101,865,699 over the last ninety days. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cloudflare stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 18,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,043,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.