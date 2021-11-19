CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) SVP Brian F. Rich Sells 3,500 Shares

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) SVP Brian F. Rich sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $211,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:CMS opened at $60.45 on Friday. CMS Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $53.19 and a twelve month high of $65.79. The firm has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.69 and a 200-day moving average of $61.76.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 57.81%.

A number of analysts have commented on CMS shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho upped their target price on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in CMS Energy by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,849,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,117,997,000 after purchasing an additional 772,973 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CMS Energy by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,472,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,504,942,000 after purchasing an additional 254,405 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in CMS Energy by 45.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,500,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $620,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272,517 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in CMS Energy by 1,582.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,819,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $461,952,000 after purchasing an additional 7,354,412 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in CMS Energy by 0.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,130,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $421,242,000 after purchasing an additional 33,215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

