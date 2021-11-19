CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $31.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.67% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “CNB Financial Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Clearfield, PA. It conducts business principally through County National Bank whose market area includes twenty convenient office locations in Pennsylvania. “

Get CNB Financial alerts:

Separately, Boenning Scattergood reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CNB Financial in a report on Friday, August 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ CCNE opened at $27.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.48. CNB Financial has a 52-week low of $19.39 and a 52-week high of $27.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $468.95 million, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.02.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. CNB Financial had a net margin of 24.00% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $48.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CNB Financial will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Michael D. Peduzzi purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.18 per share, for a total transaction of $120,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 127.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,834 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CNB Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNB Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 49.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,511 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 88.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposit accounts, private banking, real estate, commercial, industrial, residential and consumer loans, lines of credit, credit cards, treasury services, online banking, mobile banking, merchant credit card processing, remote deposit, and accounts receivable handling.

Featured Article: Dogs of the Dow

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CNB Financial (CCNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CNB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.