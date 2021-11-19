Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $10.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Co-Diagnostics Inc. is a molecular diagnostics company. It develops, manufactures and markets a new, state-of-the-art diagnostics technology. The Company’s technology is utilized for tests which are designed using the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also uses proprietary technology to design specific tests to locate genetic markers for use in industries other than infectious disease and license the use of those tests to specific customers. Co-Diagnostics Inc. is based in UT, United States. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on CODX. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Co-Diagnostics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Maxim Group restated a hold rating on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of CODX stock opened at $9.09 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.04. Co-Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $20.69. The company has a market capitalization of $262.61 million, a P/E ratio of 6.49 and a beta of -3.29.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. Co-Diagnostics had a return on equity of 50.81% and a net margin of 40.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Co-Diagnostics will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Co-Diagnostics by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 170,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 22,896 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Co-Diagnostics by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 17,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Co-Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,578,000. Advisor Resource Council increased its holdings in Co-Diagnostics by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 296,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Co-Diagnostics by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 754,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,341,000 after purchasing an additional 307,058 shares in the last quarter. 25.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Co-Diagnostics Company Profile

Co-Diagnostics, Inc engages in the development and innovation of molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications. Its diagnostics systems enable very rapid, low-cost, molecular testing for organisms and genetic diseases by automating historically complex procedures in both the development and administration of tests.

